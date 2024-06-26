The OECD ANalytical Business Enterprise Research and Development (ANBERD) database is a resource for those interested in the analysis of the industrial structure and trends of R&D expenditures in the business sector.

Based on national data reported by official contacts, which are available within the OECD Research and Development Statistics (RDS) database, ANBERD is extensively curated and complemented with additional information to facilitate time series analysis and interpretation. Users of this database can also gain further insights on the performance and potential use of R&D by comparing estimates produced based on the main activity of the enterprise with those provided on the basis of the industrial orientation of the R&D.