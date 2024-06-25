Structural Analysis Database

The STAN database includes annual measures of output, value added and its components, labour input, investment and capital stock, from 1970 onwards, which allows users to construct a wide range of indicators and to focus on areas such as productivity growth, competitiveness and general structural change.

STAN uses a standard industry list compatible with those presented in related OECD databases which enables to make international comparisons and provides sufficient detail to highlight sectors according to their R&D intensity or digital intensity.

STAN is primarily based on member countries' annual national accounts by activity tables and any missing detail is estimated using other sources of data, such as national business surveys/censuses, which are maintained by OECD, Eurostat or compiled directly from national sources. Many of the data points in STAN are estimated and flagged to the attention of users; they do not represent official member country submissions.