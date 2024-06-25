Skip to main content
Structural Analysis Database

The Structural Analysis (STAN) database is a comprehensive tool for analysing industrial performance at a relatively detailed level of activity across countries. It includes annual measures of output, value added and its components, labour input, investment and capital stock from 1970 onwards, allowing users to construct a wide range of indicators and focus on areas such as productivity growth, competitiveness, and general structural change.

