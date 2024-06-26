Bilateral Trade in Goods by Industry and End-use Category

The Bilateral Trade Database by Industry and End-Use (BTDIxE) was first released at the end of 2011 with the aim of highlighting international flows of intermediate goods. It proved to be an efficient tool widely used by trade analysts. This database is mainly drawn from the UNSD’s Comtrade and uses historical data from the OECD's International Trade by Commodity Statistics (ITCS). In both underlying sources, values and quantities of imports and exports are compiled by partner country and according to detailed product classifications (lately Harmonised System (HS) 2017).

BTDIxE database was re-designed over 2013 so that balanced bilateral trade flows could be constructed and used, together with national Supply-Use and Input-Output tables, as an input into the OECD’s Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) system, the principle source of the OECD's Trade in Value Added (TiVA) indicators.

BTDIxE consists in values of imports and exports of goods (re-imports and re-exports when available), presented by reporting and partner countries / economies, and broken down by industrial activities as well as by end-use categories. Estimates are expressed in nominal terms (i.e. in current US dollars) and are published in the form of time-series. The database includes data for more than a hundred reporters and partners, including all OECD member countries, the G20 and a wide range of non-member economies.

Trade flows are divided into nine end-use categories of goods, of which the three main end-uses capital goods, intermediate inputs and consumption, and broken down by economic activities based upon the International Standard Industrial Classification, Revision 4 (ISIC Rev.4).