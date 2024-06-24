Skip to main content
Inter-Country Input-Output tables

Inter-Country Input-Output tables (ICIO) provide an international statistical infrastructure that maps flows of production, consumption, investment within countries and flows of international trade in goods and services between countries, broken down by economic activity and by country, globally and in a consistent manner and for a time period that makes such data fit for analytical purposes.

