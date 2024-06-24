Input-Output tables (IOTs) can either show flows of final and intermediate goods and services defined according to industry outputs (industry × industry tables) or according to product outputs (product × product tables).

The OECD harmonised national Input-Output tables take the industry × industry approach. This allows better integration with collections of statistics compiled according to industrial activity such as R&D expenditure, employment, foreign direct investment and energy consumption.

The latest set of harmonised national IOTs presents matrices of inter-industrial flows of goods and services produced domestically and imported in current prices for all OECD countries and several non-member economies (including all G20 countries) for the time period 1995-2020.

The IOTs are intimately related to the OECD’s Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) tables.