Gross output flows in global value chains

In recent years, with GVCs facing increasing frequency and intensity of supply disruptions, new tools are required to better understand the risks associated with GVC participation. Compared with Trade in Value-Added (TiVA) indicators, gross output indicators reflect that systemic GVC shocks, such as natural disasters or geopolitical events, typically disrupt the entire, i.e. accumulated, value of the shipment of a good, rather than only the value-added in the disrupted country. This means that the intermediate inputs sourced from/sent to a specific partner country may be counted more than once when goods or services cross borders multiple times.

Like TiVA indicators, gross output indicators account for:

Direct trade reliance, for example, inputs sent from country A to country B directly, and

Indirect or “hidden” trade reliance, for example, inputs sent from country A to country B via country C.

The indicators are based on the OECD’s Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) database available for all 76 TiVA countries for the time period of 1995-2020.