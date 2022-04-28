Trade in value-added

The TiVA estimates for the most recent years should be interpreted with caution. Harmonised national Supply and Use Tables (SUTs) and Input-Output Tables (IOTs) are key inputs in the construction of ICIO tables from which TiVA indicators are calculated. Availability of official SUTs and IOTs is therefore a major determinant of inclusion in the published TiVA database. While some large economies (such as China, Japan and the United States) have already published SUTs for 2020, many countries publish SUTs with a time lag of 3 to 5 years. Therefore, to produce ICIO tables for more recent years, the latest available harmonised SUTs are extrapolated under constraints coming from National Accounts (SNA) time series up to 2020, and further adjusted using Balance of Payments statistics and bilateral trade in goods and services, also up to 2020. An important implicit assumption is that countries’ industry input and output structures in extrapolated SUTs are similar to the structures of the latest available SUTs. This is a reasonable assumption in the absence of global or regional economic shocks. However, in 2020, the COVID pandemic and related lockdowns hit certain activities disproportionally (such as transport; accommodation and food services; arts, entertainment and sporting events) and the timing and the pace of recovery varied across countries and sectors.The magnitude of these changes and the extent to which they affect core TIVA indicators needs to be investigated further. As countries update and revise their annual SNA statistics from 2020 onwards and publish more recent SUTs and benchmark IOTs, a clearer understanding of the economic impact of COVID will emerge and the ICIO tables and TiVA indicators should reflect this.