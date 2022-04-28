Trade in Value-Added (TiVA) indicators provide insights into:
- Domestic and foreign value added content of gross exports by exporting industry
- Services content of gross exports by exporting industry, by type of service and value added origin
- Participation in global value chains (GVCs) via intermediate imports embodied in exports (backward linkages) and domestic value added in partners’ exports and final demand (forward linkages)
- Industrial activity's global orientation, i.e. the share of industry value added that meets foreign final demand
- Country and industry origins of value added in final demand, including the origin of value added in final consumption (by households and government) and in gross fixed capital formation (investment by businesses)
- Bilateral trade relationships based on flows of value added embodied in domestic final demand
- Inter-regional and intra-regional relationships
- Domestic value added content of imports