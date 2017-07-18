Skip to main content
Indicators on global value chains

A guide for empirical work
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8502992f-en
Authors
Nadim Ahmad, Timon Bohn, Nanno Mulder, Marcel Vaillant, Dayna Zaclicever
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Ahmad, N. et al. (2017), “Indicators on global value chains: A guide for empirical work”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8502992f-en.
