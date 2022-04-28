Skip to main content
Guide to OECD TiVA Indicators, 2021 edition

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/58aa22b1-en
Authors
Joaquim Martins Guilhoto, Colin Webb, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers


Martins Guilhoto, J., C. Webb and N. Yamano (2022), “Guide to OECD TiVA Indicators, 2021 edition”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2022/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/58aa22b1-en.
