Guide to OECD TiVA Indicators, 2021 edition

The goods and services we buy are composed of inputs from various countries around the world. However, the flows of goods and services within these global production chains are not always reflected in conventional measures of international trade. The Trade in Value-Added (TiVA) indicators address this issue by considering the value added by each country in the production of goods and services that are consumed worldwide.

This guide presents the TiVA indicators published by OECD. The latest indicators were generated using the 2021 release of the OECD Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) tables which cover the period 1995 to 2018. The indicators are provided for 66 economies and the rest of the world (including all OECD, European Union, ASEAN and G20 countries) and a selection of region aggregates and, for 45 unique industries and related aggregates (such as total manufactures and total services) based on the ISIC Rev. 4 classification.