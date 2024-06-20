Supply chain interdependencies

The growth in concentration of supply and demand, and its clustering around some countries and regions, or products, suggest an increased potential for disruption of commercial links, causing economic or societal damage. However, the data shows also that large, if not dominant, portions of global and national trade are relatively well diversified. A number of countries have used international markets to diversify and reduce dependency, and there is untapped potential to diversify further. Given the difficulty of distinguishing concentrated trade links that could cause problems from advantageous trade linkages, it is important that policy responses aimed at minimising trade risks and improving supply chain resilience be well designed to avoid unnecessarily undermine the benefits of international trade.