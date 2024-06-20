There is currently no commonly agreed definition of trade dependencies nor an established approach to their measurement. The emerging literature suggests that trade dependencies can be defined as trade flows combining three characteristics: high risk of disruption; high economic (or other) importance; and constrained possibility of substitution. The OECD uses three complementary methodologies — detailed trade data analysis, input output data techniques, and computable general equilibrium (CGE) modelling — to identify trade flows falling under this definition and examines the nature and evolution of trade dependencies.
Supply chain interdependencies
Supply chain disruptions, including related to COVID-19, natural disasters events and geopolitical tensions, have in recent years prompted policy makers to identify potential vulnerabilities. Attention has been focused on critical trade dependencies ― those commercial links that could potentially impose significant economic or societal harm, be a source of coercion, a risk to national security, or disrupt strategic activities. That said, what is considered critical or ‘strategic’ is often country-specific, and it is difficult to distinguish critical trade dependencies that may be sources of concern from otherwise advantageous trade linkages. There is a risk that policy responses aimed at minimising trade risks and improving supply chain resilience may not be well designed and may unnecessarily undermine the benefits of international trade or have unwanted or unintended effects.