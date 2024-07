In addition to these tables updated once a year, a subset of (discontinued) historical series are available:

These data were collected by the OECD following the publication of the OECD Frascati Manual in 1963 and its two subsequent revisions in 1970 and 1974. Due to discontinuities in the data, these historical series are presented separately from the OECD Research and Development Statistics publication. Researchers and the public in general with an interest in this subject are invited to investigate the features of these historical data. Independent efforts to attempt to construct consistent series and derive long-term historical indicators are encouraged for research purposes, subject to appropriate attribution and description of sources.

To complement these historical series, a few datasets reflecting the former data collection based on the 2002 version of the Frascati Manual are also available: