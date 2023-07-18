International collaboration in science

Whilst science and related technological innovation is an important motor for national economic development and there is strong competition between countries, co-operation is essential to address global challenges. Balancing competition and collaboration is a long-term policy challenge. It is particularly problematic for countries and institutions that have limited scientific resources and capacity, and which are often those most acutely affected by global crises.

Policies to promote International scientific co-operation to address shared challenges need to address research conduct and scientific advisory processes. They need to embrace inclusion and equity. Measures need to be implemented to ensure that all research contributions are valued, and the outputs and benefits of science are shared.