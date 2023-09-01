Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Research careers and mobility

Scientific progress depends above all on the research workforce – the highly skilled researchers and research support professionals who conduct research, communicate the results of research and train the next generation of scientists. There is fierce international competition for scientific talent, and building and maintaining a productive and inclusive research workforce is a major challenge for science policymakers.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top