Research careers and mobility

Scientific knowledge and expertise have a critical contribution to make in supporting societies to make the necessary transformations to mitigate and adapt to environmental change. Technologies can play a role, but behavioural changes will also be necessary and both natural and social sciences are required across multiple sectors of society. The ongoing digital transformation has also increased the onus on digital skills and expertise.

Scientific expertise and training, including PhD training, needs to be more broadly recognized and valued outside of academia. At the same time, academic institutions need to embrace alternative, non-academic, career options for their young researchers and provide them with necessary training and skills to easily transition into these careers.