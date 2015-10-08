Skip to main content
Frascati Manual 2015

Guidelines for Collecting and Reporting Data on Research and Experimental Development
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264239012-en
OECD
The Measurement of Scientific, Technological and Innovation Activities
OECD (2015), Frascati Manual 2015: Guidelines for Collecting and Reporting Data on Research and Experimental Development, The Measurement of Scientific, Technological and Innovation Activities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264239012-en.
