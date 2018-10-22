Skip to main content
Oslo Manual 2018

Guidelines for Collecting, Reporting and Using Data on Innovation, 4th Edition
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264304604-en
OECD, Eurostat
The Measurement of Scientific, Technological and Innovation Activities
OECD/Eurostat (2018), Oslo Manual 2018: Guidelines for Collecting, Reporting and Using Data on Innovation, 4th Edition, The Measurement of Scientific, Technological and Innovation Activities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264304604-en.
