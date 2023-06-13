Skip to main content
The contribution of R&D specialist institutions to R&D performance

Findings from the NESTI 2022 pilot data collection
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d7917b11-en
Authors
Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Brigitte van Beuzekom
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Galindo-Rueda, F. and B. van Beuzekom (2023), “The contribution of R&D specialist institutions to R&D performance: Findings from the NESTI 2022 pilot data collection”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2023/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d7917b11-en.
