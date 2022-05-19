Skip to main content
The contribution of RTOs to socio-economic recovery, resilience and transitions

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ae93dc1d-en
Authors
Philippe Larrue, Orestas Strauka
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Larrue, P. and O. Strauka (2022), “The contribution of RTOs to socio-economic recovery, resilience and transitions”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 129, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ae93dc1d-en.
