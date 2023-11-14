Research infrastructure

Although research infrastructures are designed to support research needs, their impact goes beyond the production of scientific results and knowledge. Their conception, construction and operation can involve and require unique technological developments, data management systems and highly skilled staff. RIs offer opportunities for innovation and market development, can attract investments and contribute broadly to socio-economic development. In some cases, they can constitute a focal point for the development of an innovation ecosystem.

Recent crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have shown that RIs can contribute to solving complex challenges and provide critical support to decision-making. Robust and comprehensive impact assessment methodologies are essential to capture the breadth of RIs’ potential impact and support RI managers in optimising the value of their facilities.