Research infrastructures are often operational for several decades. They represent long term strategic investments which are indispensable for enabling and developing research in all scientific domains and often have broader socio-economic impacts. They therefore require careful planning and continuous and stable support, which is not limited to financial considerations. Robust business models, adequate construction and operation management procedures, open data management policies and a favourable research policy environment are needed for the proper development and sustainability of research infrastructures.
Research infrastructure
Research Infrastructures (RIs) are increasingly diverse, play a key role in enabling and developing research in all scientific domains and represent a large share of research investment. They also play an important role in supporting research to addressing complex socio-technical challenges. Optimising their organisation, sustainability and impact has become of prime importance for research funders and decision-makers.
Key messages
Although research infrastructures are designed to support research needs, their impact goes beyond the production of scientific results and knowledge. Their conception, construction and operation can involve and require unique technological developments, data management systems and highly skilled staff. RIs offer opportunities for innovation and market development, can attract investments and contribute broadly to socio-economic development. In some cases, they can constitute a focal point for the development of an innovation ecosystem.
Recent crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have shown that RIs can contribute to solving complex challenges and provide critical support to decision-making. Robust and comprehensive impact assessment methodologies are essential to capture the breadth of RIs’ potential impact and support RI managers in optimising the value of their facilities.
The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated the capacity of RIs to work together in a complementary way to address complex challenges beyond their traditional scientific domain and to open up to new categories of users who require data and observations for complex interdisciplinary questions. New collaborative agreements between RIs of various types can support excellent science and inform decision-makers addressing grand societal challenges.
However, while the development of integrated RI ecosystems holds promising potential, there are a number of practical challenges that have yet to be fully overcome. Most of these relate to the different models and funding contexts in which RIs operate. It is important to optimise frameworks for the development of these ecosystems so that their full added value can be realised.
In a context of limited research budgets, governments and funding agencies are confronted with the challenge of supporting increasingly large and complex RI portfolios. Potential users of RIs are also increasingly diverse and numerous, particularly as the data produced by RIs becomes progressively more complex and varied. The operation and use of RIs therefore requires careful balancing and optimisation: very large and international RIs, national RIs and smaller core institutional facilities each need specific strategies adapted to their characteristics.
Context
Objectives of national policies for research and technical infrastructures
Research infrastructures represent considerable investments for governments, which expect in return a number of benefits. The analysis of the objective of national policies directed towards the support of RIs, using the STIP Compass database, matches the results of several surveys undertaken within OECD Global Science Forum activities on RIs. Besides the production of scientific knowledge in accordance with national priorities, RIs are expected to foster innovation at local and national level, as well as to facilitate international collaboration and, increasingly, address complex societal challenges.
Related policy issues
-
There is growing interest in citizen science and engagement to improve research efficiency and relevance, as well as to enhance trust in science.Learn more
-
Science is inherently international. Researchers and research institutions co-operate with each other across national borders and a high proportion of scientific publications include co-authors from different countries. Maintaining a well-functioning international research ecosystem is an important focus for science policy.Learn more
-
There is fierce international competition for scientific talent, and building and maintaining a productive and inclusive research workforce is a major challenge for science policymakers.Learn more
-
The research workforce is not representative of the diversity of societies as a whole. Whilst the pattern differs across disciplines, countries and employers, the overall picture is that women tend to be under-represented and are confronted with a glass-ceiling that blocks them from acceding to higher grade positions. The situation is even worse for a number of other groups. Factors such as socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds have a major influence on decisions to enter and persevere in research.Learn more