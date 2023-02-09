Skip to main content
Enhancing intellectual property use for a stronger innovation ecosystem in Poland

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/42e389fa-en
Authors
Tony Clayton, Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Hélène Dernis, Laurence Joly, Victoria Magdalinski, Laurent Moussiegt, Mark Schankerman
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Clayton, T. et al. (2023), “Enhancing intellectual property use for a stronger innovation ecosystem in Poland”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 138, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/42e389fa-en.
