Global Science Forum

Research Infrastructures (RIs) have attracted increasing attention from policy makers in recent years. This is due, among other factors, to the increasing number and diversity of RIs, which now play a key role in all scientific disciplines.

The GSF has carried out extensive work on RI policy. Indeed, facilitating co-operation on large-scale RIs was the original reason for the creation of the Megascience Forum, the precursor of the GSF.

The GSF published a report on very large research infrastructures (VLRIs) in July 2023. VLRIs are major long-term investments that serve the international research community and play a critical role in many scientific domains, from particle physics to ecology, and present unique challenges in terms of governance, sustainability and management. This report looks at how these challenges are being addressed throughout the lifecycle of such facilities and how policies might need to be adapted to deliver both scientific and socio-economic goals.

A new activity on RI ecosystems started in May 2023. RIs are most often embedded in complex networks with other RIs, research centres, universities and businesses. These ecosystems increase the impact and user-base of RIs. Synergistic collaboration and partnerships can empower RIs to better address complex scientific and societal challenges. However, there are also practical challenges that have to be overcome for these ecosystems to flourish. These challenges, from collaborative governance and integrated operation to funding and resource issues are being explored in this project.