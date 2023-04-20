Skip to main content
Cost and uptake of income-based tax incentives for R&D and innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4f531faf-en
Authors
Silvia Appelt, Ana Cinta González Cabral, Tibor Hanappi, Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Pierce O’Reilly
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Appelt, S. et al. (2023), “Cost and uptake of income-based tax incentives for R&D and innovation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2023/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f531faf-en.
