R&D Tax Incentives: Evidence on design, incidence and impacts

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr8fldqk7j-en
Authors
Silvia Appelt, Matej Bajgar, Chiara Criscuolo, Fernando Galindo-Rueda
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Appelt, S. et al. (2016), “R&D Tax Incentives: Evidence on design, incidence and impacts”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr8fldqk7j-en.
