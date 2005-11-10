Skip to main content
Oslo Manual

Guidelines for Collecting and Interpreting Innovation Data, 3rd Edition
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013100-en
OECD, Statistical Office of the European Communities
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities
OECD/Eurostat (2005), Oslo Manual: Guidelines for Collecting and Interpreting Innovation Data, 3rd Edition, The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013100-en.
