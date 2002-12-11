The internationally recognized methodology for collecting and using R&D statistics, the Frascati Manual is an essential tool for statisticians worldwide. It includes definitions of basic concepts, data collection guidelines, and classifications for compiling statistics. This updated edition contains improved guidelines adjusted for changes in OECD economies, including measurement of service-sector R&D, R&D globalisation, and R&D human resources.
Frascati Manual 2002
Proposed Standard Practice for Surveys on Research and Experimental Development
Report
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report10 November 2005
-
-
1 January 1995
-
1 September 1994
-
Report1 December 1981
-
Report1 December 1976
-
Report1 December 1970
-
Report26 November 1963
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
24 July 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
Working paper7 September 2022