Proposed Guidelines for Collecting and Interpreting Technological Innovation Data

The ability to determine the scale of innovation activities, the characteristics of innovating firms, and the internal and systemic factors that can influence innovation is a prerequisite for the pursuit and analysis of policies aimed at fostering technological innovation. The Oslo Manual, issued in 1997, is the foremost international source of guidelines for the collection and use of data on innovation activities in industry. This second edition has been updated to take account of the progress made in understanding the innovation process, the experience gained from the previous round of innovation surveys, the extension of the field of investigation to other sectors of industry and the latest revisions of international standard classifications.