Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Proposed Guidelines for Collecting and Interpreting Technological Innovation Data

Oslo Manual
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192263-en
Authors
OECD, Statistical Office of the European Communities, European Union
Tags
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/Eurostat/European Union (1997), Proposed Guidelines for Collecting and Interpreting Technological Innovation Data: Oslo Manual, The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192263-en.
Go to top