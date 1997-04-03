The ability to determine the scale of innovation activities, the characteristics of innovating firms, and the internal and systemic factors that can influence innovation is a prerequisite for the pursuit and analysis of policies aimed at fostering technological innovation. The Oslo Manual, issued in 1997, is the foremost international source of guidelines for the collection and use of data on innovation activities in industry. This second edition has been updated to take account of the progress made in understanding the innovation process, the experience gained from the previous round of innovation surveys, the extension of the field of investigation to other sectors of industry and the latest revisions of international standard classifications.
Proposed Guidelines for Collecting and Interpreting Technological Innovation Data
Oslo Manual
Report
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report10 November 2005
-
Report11 December 2002
-
1 January 1995
-
1 September 1994
-
Report1 December 1981
-
Report1 December 1976
-
Report1 December 1970
-
Report26 November 1963
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023