Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities

Manual on the Measurement of Human Resources Devoted to S&T - Canberra Manual
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065581-en
Authors
OECD, Statistical Office of the European Communities
Tags
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities

Cite this content as:

OECD/Eurostat (1995), Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities: Manual on the Measurement of Human Resources Devoted to S&T - Canberra Manual, The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065581-en.
