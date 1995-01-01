The Manual on the Measurement of Human Resources devoted to S&T (the "Canberra Manual") was issued in 1995. It was prepared in close co-operation between the OECD and the DGXII/Eurostat of the European Commission, other OECD Directorates, UNESCO and the International Labour Office (ILO), with the support of national experts. Drawing on best international and national practice and classifications, the "Canberra Manual" provides definitions of human resources devoted to science and technology in terms of qualification (levels and fields of study) and occupation and discusses a number of variables of policy interest.
Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities
Manual on the Measurement of Human Resources Devoted to S&T - Canberra Manual
Report
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities
Abstract
