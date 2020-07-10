Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building digital workforce capacity and skills for data-intensive science

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e08aa3bb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Building digital workforce capacity and skills for data-intensive science”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e08aa3bb-en.
Go to top