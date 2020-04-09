Skip to main content
Charting the digital transformation of science

Findings from the 2018 OECD International Survey of Scientific Authors (ISSA2)
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1b06c47c-en
Authors
Michela Bello, Fernando Galindo-Rueda
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bello, M. and F. Galindo-Rueda (2020), “Charting the digital transformation of science: Findings from the 2018 OECD International Survey of Scientific Authors (ISSA2)”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2020/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1b06c47c-en.
