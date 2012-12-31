In 2004, the OECD launched a collaborative project with the UNESCO Institute for Statistics and Eurostat aimed at developing internationally comparable indicators on the labour market, career path and mobility of doctorate holders. This paper presents the third edition of the technical guidelines used in the framework of the Careers of Doctorate Holders (CDH) project. The technical guidelines are composed of: i) the methodological guidelines; ii) a core model questionnaire and instruction manual; and iii) the output tables used for reporting data at the international level and related definitions. This edition builds on the experience resulting from the two first large scale data collections, which were based on the previous editions of the technical guidelines released in 2007 and 2010. In addition to a number of basic adjustments, it proposes improvements in the wording of the survey questions as well as new ways to measure competencies and skills of doctorate holders both at the time of their advanced research degree completion and in their current employment.
Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders
Draft Guidelines, Model Questionnaire and Indicators – Third Edition
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
Report12 September 2023
-
1 September 2023
-
Report3 October 2022
-
Policy paper15 June 2022
-
-
Report16 September 2021
-
Policy paper20 May 2021
-