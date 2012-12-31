Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders

Draft Guidelines, Model Questionnaire and Indicators – Third Edition
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dnq2h4n5c-en
Authors
Laudeline Auriol, Martin Schaaper, Bernard Felix
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Auriol, L., M. Schaaper and B. Felix (2012), “Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders: Draft Guidelines, Model Questionnaire and Indicators – Third Edition”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2012/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dnq2h4n5c-en.
Go to top