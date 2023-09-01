The Research and Innovation Careers Observatory (ReICO) will serve as a comprehensive access point for international statistics, analytical tools, and resources focused on research and innovation careers.

During its initial six years, in collaboration with national governments and various stakeholders, ReICO will develop new methodologies, indicators, and insights. Leveraging the OECD's expertise in international statistics and policy analysis in R&I, ReICO will bridge current knowledge gaps and enhance the understanding and application of data and statistics in R&I careers, aiding decision-makers in their strategic choices.