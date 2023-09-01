Skip to main content
Research and Innovation Careers Observatory

The Research and Innovation Careers Observatory (ReICO) is a joint initiative by the European Commission and the OECD, partly funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe Programme. It aims to be the premier source for reliable data and information on careers in research and innovation (R&I). The project's goal is to create a dynamic information hub that tracks and analyses trends in R&I talent, career paths, and mobility in OECD and EU countries, as well as other economies.

