The 2018 OECD International Survey of Scientific Authors

This technical paper describes the methodology and main features of the second pilot of the OECD International Survey of Scientific Authors (ISSA2). ISSA2 was carried out in 2018 to provide evidence on the nature and effects of digitalisation in science. This paper describes the key design and implementation feature of the ISSA2 online survey. It also provides an overview of the data collected focusing on the profiles of the survey respondents in relation to the broader population they represent. This aims to guide third-party research use of the data and code made openly available under two different access regimes.