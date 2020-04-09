Skip to main content
The 2018 OECD International Survey of Scientific Authors

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/18d3bf19-en
Authors
Michela Bello, Fernando Galindo-Rueda
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bello, M. and F. Galindo-Rueda (2020), “The 2018 OECD International Survey of Scientific Authors”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2020/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/18d3bf19-en.
