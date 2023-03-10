Skip to main content
Collaborative mechanisms for sustainable health innovation

The case of vaccines and antibiotics
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3e8d40dc-en
Authors
Hermann Garden
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Garden, H. (2023), “Collaborative mechanisms for sustainable health innovation: The case of vaccines and antibiotics”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 145, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3e8d40dc-en.
