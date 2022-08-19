Skip to main content
How did COVID-19 shape co-creation?

Insights and policy lessons from international initiatives
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e11c5274-en
Muthu de Silva, Nikolas Schmidt, Caroline Paunov, Orlagh Lavelle
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
de Silva, M. et al. (2022), “How did COVID-19 shape co-creation?: Insights and policy lessons from international initiatives”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 134, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e11c5274-en.
