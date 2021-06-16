Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Knowledge co-creation in the 21st century

A cross-country experience-based policy report
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c067606f-en
Authors
Laura Kreiling, Caroline Paunov
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kreiling, L. and C. Paunov (2021), “Knowledge co-creation in the 21st century: A cross-country experience-based policy report”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c067606f-en.
Go to top