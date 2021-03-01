Skip to main content
Building and sustaining collaborative platforms in genomics and biobanks for health innovation

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/11d960b7-en
Authors
Hermann Garden, Naomi Hawkins, David Winickoff
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Garden, H., N. Hawkins and D. Winickoff (2021), “Building and sustaining collaborative platforms in genomics and biobanks for health innovation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/11d960b7-en.
