Digitalisation is fundamentally changing science and the paper lays out some of the opportunities, risks and major policy challenges associated with these changes. More specifically, the paper lays out a conceptual framework for open science. This framework incorporates access to data and information, as well as civil society engagement, in the different stages of the scientific research process. It is not meant to be prescriptive but should help different communities to decide on their own priorities within the open science space and to better visualise how these priorities link to different stage of the scientific process and to different actors. Such a framework can be useful also in considering how best to incentivise and measure different aspects of open science.
Open and inclusive collaboration in science
A framework
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
