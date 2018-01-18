Emerging technology indicators

Key biotechnology indicators methodology
Biotechnology firms
KBI 1. Number of firms active in biotechnology, 2006-2021
Biotechnology R&D
KBI 2. Biotechnology R&D expenditures in the business sector, 2006-2021
KBI 3. Biotechnology R&D intensity in the business sector, 2006-2021
Public-sector biotechnology R&D
KBI 4. Intramural biotechnology R&D expenditures in the government and higher education sectors, millions of USD PPP, 2005-2021
KBI 5. Intramural biotechnology R&D expenditures in the government and higher education sectors as a percentage of total government and higher education sectors R&D expenditures, 2005-2021
Biotechnology patents
KBI 6. Economies' share in biotechnology-related patents, based on the new biotech definition, OECD countries, 2000-2020
KBI 7. Revealed technological advantage in biotechnologies, based on the new biotech definition, 2008-2010 and 2018-2020