Patterns of innovation, advanced technology use and business practices in Canadian firms

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6856ab8c-en
Authors
Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Fabien Verger, Sylvain Ouellet
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Galindo-Rueda, F., F. Verger and S. Ouellet (2020), “Patterns of innovation, advanced technology use and business practices in Canadian firms”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2020/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6856ab8c-en.
