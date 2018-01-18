Skip to main content
Revised proposal for the revision of the statistical definitions of biotechnology and nanotechnology

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/085e0151-en
Authors
Steffi Friedrichs, Brigitte van Beuzekom
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Friedrichs, S. and B. van Beuzekom (2018), “Revised proposal for the revision of the statistical definitions of biotechnology and nanotechnology”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/085e0151-en.
