Revised proposal for the revision of the statistical definitions of biotechnology and nanotechnology

Agreement on a harmonised application of clear statistical definitions of technologies is pertinent to the delineation of technology fields both with regard to each other and within the context of wider economic developments. Biotechnology and nanotechnology are both enabling technologies, which find applications and give rise to innovations in many industry sectors, contributing to determine wide ranges of economic and societal impact.

This document revises the OECD's statistical definition of biotechnology, which had last been reviewed in 2008, and proposes the adoption of a statistical definition of nanotechnology in the same format. The statistical definitions proposed in this document are indicative rather than exhaustive and are expected to change over time as biotechnology and nanotechnology activities evolve.