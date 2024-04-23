Emerging technologies

AI is permeating economies, societies, governments and the environment, bringing tremendous opportunities but also risks. If appropriate safeguards are not in place, convergence of AI-enabled technologies, immersive technology, neurotechnology, synthetic biology or even quantum technologies could inherit and widen the risks. Building an evidence base, sharing technical insights and good practices, along with developing effective tools for accountability are crucial.

Several frameworks developed by the OECD can help policymakers evaluate risks and pilot policy and governance approaches before implementing them at scale. Leveraging the consensus-based OECD recommendations, tools and tapping into its deep expertise on digital technologies and its multi-stakeholder approach, Members and Partners can work together through the Global Forum on Technology.