Emerging technologies

Emerging technologies, from synthetic biology and neurotechnology to artificial intelligence, immersive and quantum technologies, are characterised by rapid development and uncertainty in trajectory and impact. A challenge for policymakers is to enable innovation where technologies deliver social and economic benefit, while meeting the governance imperatives that anticipate risks, protect established rights and human agency.

Policy sub-issue

