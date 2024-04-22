The Global Forum on Technology (GFTech) is an OECD initiative to unite the world’s best minds in technology with forward-looking policymakers to reduce uncertainties about the risks of cutting-edge technologies. The forum uses a people-centric approach to develop effective solutions that harness democracy and human rights to protect our shared values. Promoting international co-operation and sharing stakeholder insights provides an opportunity to ignite thought-provoking ideas, making GFTech a unique platform to facilitate this conversation.

The Global Forum on Technology also acts as a medium to long-term venue to engage OECD members and non-members, in dialogue with industry, trade unions, academia, civil society and technical communities. The current focus is on three technologies: immersive technologies, quantum technologies and synthetic biology.

Across these three technologies, the Forum aims to promote: