Shaping our future at the tech frontier

The Global Forum on Technology’s inaugural event took place on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 in the margins of the Meeting of the OECD Council at the Ministerial Level (MCM).
The event tracked three cross-cutting themes for the development of responsible and values-based technology:
- How can a more responsible and rights-oriented technology development and deployment be ensured?
- How can emerging technologies foster resilient societies and better address climate change?
- How can technology policy better anticipate and bridge digital and technological divides?