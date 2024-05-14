Inclusive, green and digital transformation

Digital technologies support optimisation and better decision-making that can be harnessed to advance a green transition. For example. artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things facilitate smart energy and grid management, can improve energy efficiency across buildings and cities (e.g. through digital twins and smart sensors) and can remedy software-related product defects remotely and mitigate e-waste. Digital technologies can further have enabling and systemic positive impact on the environment, through transparency tools that help consumers make greener choices, or virtual meeting platforms that reduce the need for travel.

To harness their positive impact on the environment, policymakers need to invest in and incentivise research and development for and dissemination of technological solutions, raise awareness, promote best practices, and invest in green and digital skills.