Empowering young women entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurship is on the rise in Africa, with more women starting and running businesses than ever before. Yet, they face significant challenges, including limited access to finance, markets, and training, as well as social and cultural barriers. In this episode, we unpack these issues with Somachi Chris-Asoluka, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, a major supporter of women entrepreneurship in Africa. Our host is Dr Olajumoke (Jumo) Ayandele, a postdoctoral Research Fellow at New York University Centre for the study of Africa and the African Diaspora.

To learn more about our work, please visit: www.oecd.org/swac

L’entrepreneuriat féminin est en plein essor en Afrique, où les femmes sont plus nombreuses que jamais à créer et gérer des entreprises. Elles se heurtent toutefois à d’importants défis, notamment à un accès limité aux financements, aux marchés et à la formation, ainsi qu’à de multiples obstacles sociaux et culturels. Dans cet épisode, nous explorons ces questions avec Somachi Chris-Asoluka, PDG de la Fondation Tony Elumelu, l’un des principaux soutiens à l’entrepreneuriat féminin sur le continent africain. Notre hôte, Olajumoke (Jumo) Ayandele, est chercheuse post-doctorante au Centre d’étude de l’Afrique et de la diaspora africaine de l’Université de New York.

Pour en savoir plus sur nos travaux, consulter : www.oecd.org/fr/csao