Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Paid parental leave: Big differences for mothers and fathers

"Employment-protected paid parental leave is a central element of family policy in most OECD countries. Paid parental leave primarily aims to support parents and children by letting both parents take time off paid work to care for a very young child. This is good for many things, including household finances, child development and parental well-being. Paid leave policies can also promote a better sharing of unpaid work within households by encouraging fathers to use their leave entitlements and get more involved in childcare."

Blog
Go to top