Eliminating Gender-based Violence

Gender-based violence affects many aspects of survivors' and victims' lives, including access to education, employment, housing, health care, legal support, and physical and mental health services. While many governments have enacted policies and programmes to eradicate gender-based violence and address its intersectional impacts, strategic planning, policy co-ordination, and long-term investment in services has often been uneven. This publication explores how countries can strengthen public governance systems, respond to the needs and experiences of survivors/victims, and improve access to justice and accountability to effectively address gender-based violence.