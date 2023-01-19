Private finance mobilised by official development finance interventions

This report takes stock of progress made by development co-operation providers – both bilateral and multilateral – to mobilise private finance in support of sustainable development. It also highlights the contribution of mobilised private finance to narrowing the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and climate financing gaps. Finally, based on a survey conducted in 2022, the report presents qualitative insights on the providers’ portfolios, with a focus on their use of leveraging mechanisms, as well as on the main incentives and obstacles they encounter to scale up private finance for sustainable development and climate action.