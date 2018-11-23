Cabo Verde Transition Finance Country Pilot

A transition finance country pilot was initiated by the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) in partnership with the government of Cabo Verde. The study aims to capture the challenges facing Cabo Verde following graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) to Lower Middle Income Category (LMIC), including the shifting financing for sustainable development landscape, the mounting risk of debt distress and the economic and environmental vulnerabilities as a Small Island Developing States (SIDS). In line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA), the pilot study proposes a new “ABC” approach targeted to assess all available sources of financing (ODA, OOF, private investment, domestic resources, and remittances), identify emerging SDG financing gaps and promote better alignment of resources with national financing for sustainable development strategies.