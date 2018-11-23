Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Cabo Verde Transition Finance Country Pilot

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1affcac6-en
Authors
Rachel Morris, Olivier Cattaneo, Konstantin Poensgen
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Morris, R., O. Cattaneo and K. Poensgen (2018), “ Cabo Verde Transition Finance Country Pilot”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1affcac6-en.
Go to top