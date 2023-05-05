This paper looks at the implications for development co-operation of increased spending on global public goods and “bads”. It explores shifts in the narratives and financing priorities of development co-operation providers over recent decades and puts forward key considerations for them on their future role.
Development co-operation and the provision of global public goods
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Abstract
