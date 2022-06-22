Skip to main content
Blended finance funds and facilities

2020 survey results
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fb282f7e-en
Authors
Faty Dembele, Timothy Randall, David Vilalta, Vanessa Bangun
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dembele, F. et al. (2022), “Blended finance funds and facilities: 2020 survey results”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fb282f7e-en.
